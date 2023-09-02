On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (batting .340 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .268.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has driven home a run in 48 games this season (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

In 63 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 64 .241 AVG .291 .299 OBP .347 .450 SLG .550 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 47/19 2 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings