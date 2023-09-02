Auburn vs. UMass: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-35.5)
|51.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-35)
|52
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-35.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Auburn (-35.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Auburn (-35)
|-
|-
|-
Auburn vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Auburn covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
- UMass covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
