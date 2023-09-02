The UMass Minutemen (1-0) visit the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Auburn ranked 86th in scoring offense (24.8 points per game) and 97th in scoring defense (29.5 points allowed per game) last season. UMass has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (41) and 22nd-best in points surrendered per game (30).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Auburn vs. UMass Key Statistics (2022)

Auburn UMass 378.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (130th) 395.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (40th) 205.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (68th) 172.7 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.9 (126th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Robby Ashford put up 1,613 passing yards -- including a 49.2% completion percentage -- with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions (134.4 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 153 carries for 710 yards and seven TDs.

Tank Bigsby picked up 970 rushing yards (80.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season.

Ja'Varrius Johnson picked up 26 receptions for 493 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 41.1 yards per game.

Koy Moore produced last season, grabbing 20 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown. He collected 26.2 receiving yards per game.

Jarquez Hunter's stat line last season: 224 receiving yards, 17 catches, two touchdowns, on 25 targets.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 192 yards on 10-of-17 passing this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 96 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Kay'Ron Adams has piled up 15 carries and totaled 79 yards with two touchdowns.

Christian Wells leads his squad with 68 receiving yards on one receptions.

Anthony Simpson has three receptions (on five targets) for a total of 65 yards (65 yards per game) this year.

George Johnson has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Auburn or UMass gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.