Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 39.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-39.5)
|51.5
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-39.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-39.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Alabama (-39)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Alabama covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Crimson Tide were favored by 39.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Middle Tennessee covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|To Win the SEC
|+260
|Bet $100 to win $260
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.