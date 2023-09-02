The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 39.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-39.5) 51.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-39.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Alabama (-39.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Alabama (-39) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Alabama covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Crimson Tide were favored by 39.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • Middle Tennessee covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600
To Win the SEC +260 Bet $100 to win $260

