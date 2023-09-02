How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Southern Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Alabama State Hornets (0-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-0) square off on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New ASU Stadium in a clash of SWAC foes.
Alabama State struggled offensively last season, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS (310.5 yards per game). However, it ranked 20th-best on the other side of the ball, giving up just 329.6 yards per game. Southern had the 45th-ranked offense last season (397.9 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking sixth-best with only 293.6 yards allowed per game.
See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.
Alabama State vs. Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
Alabama State vs. Southern Key Statistics (2022)
|Alabama State
|Southern
|310.5 (103rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|397.9 (35th)
|329.6 (24th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|293.6 (18th)
|124.4 (96th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|201.8 (21st)
|186.2 (88th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|196.2 (82nd)
|3 (83rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (128th)
|1 (50th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|4 (15th)
Alabama State Stats Leaders (2022)
- Dematrius Davis put up a passing stat line last year of 1,201 yards with a 59.5% completion rate (94-for-158), seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 109.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 165 yards and two TDs.
- Jacory Merritt racked up 470 rushing yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 13 catches for 167 yards.
- Santo Dunn put up 414 yards on 68 carries (37.6 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.
- Kisean Johnson reeled in 27 catches for 468 yards (42.5 per game) while being targeted 23 times. He also scored two touchdowns.
- Jeremiah Hixon also impressed receiving last year. He had 30 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 31 times.
- Isaiah Scott's stat line last season: 266 receiving yards, 20 catches, one touchdown, on 23 targets.
Southern Stats Leaders (2022)
- BeSean McCray averaged 134.7 passing yards per outing and completed 13 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 562 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.
- Karl Ligon averaged 47.3 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.
- Cassius Allen averaged 33.9 yards on 2.2 receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.
- August Pitre III caught 20 passes last season on his way to 329 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
- Chandler Whitfield grabbed 24 passes on his way to 301 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.
