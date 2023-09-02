The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) host the FCS Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are heavily favored, by 35 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network+
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Vanderbilt (-35) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Vanderbilt (-35) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Vanderbilt (-35.5) 54.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
  • Alabama A&M compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Bulldogs covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 35-point underdogs.
  • Vanderbilt put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

