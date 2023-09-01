The options on the Week 1 college football schedule include AAC teams involved in 13 games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Western Kentucky (-11.5) against South Florida is the best spread bet, while wagering on the total in the East Carolina vs. Michigan matchup carries the best value. See even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.

Best Week 1 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky -11.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 22.5 points

Western Kentucky by 22.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Tulane -6.5 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave

South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 16.3 points

Tulane by 16.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: North Texas +6.5 vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green

California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 0.2 points

North Texas by 0.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 AAC Total Bets

Over 51.5 - East Carolina vs. Michigan

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines

East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines Projected Total: 58.1 points

58.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Peacock

Under 70.5 - South Florida vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Projected Total: 64.6 points

64.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 59.5 - UTSA vs. Houston

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars

UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars Projected Total: 65.0 points

65.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Final 2022 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 12-2 (7-1 AAC) 36.0 / 22.2 441.5 / 360.4 Cincinnati 9-4 (6-2 AAC) 29.2 / 20.6 371.6 / 335.5 UCF 9-5 (6-2 AAC) 32.9 / 23.6 469.2 / 380.6 Houston 8-5 (5-3 AAC) 36.1 / 32.2 456.1 / 421.6 SMU 7-6 (5-3 AAC) 37.2 / 33.8 472.8 / 431.4 East Carolina 8-5 (4-4 AAC) 32.5 / 27.2 461.1 / 405.3 Navy 4-8 (4-4 AAC) 21.9 / 24.3 327.0 / 339.1 Tulsa 5-7 (3-5 AAC) 30.6 / 33.1 411.8 / 414.3 Memphis 7-6 (3-5 AAC) 35.3 / 26.0 422.5 / 363.4 Temple 3-9 (1-7 AAC) 21.9 / 29.3 350.5 / 391.2 South Florida 1-11 (0-8 AAC) 28.0 / 41.2 390.8 / 516.8

