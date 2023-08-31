The UAB Blazers (0-0) host the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Blazers are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 47.5.

From an offensive standpoint, UAB ranked 32nd in the FBS with 438.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 48th in total defense (360.6 yards allowed per contest). NC A&T owned the 56th-ranked offense last year (383.6 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 298.6 yards allowed per game.

UAB vs. NC A&T Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UAB vs NC A&T Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UAB -23.5 -115 -115 47.5 -115 -115 -2500 +1200

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB beat the spread four times in 13 games last year.

The Blazers covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

UAB had six of its 13 games hit the over last year.

UAB finished with a 7-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70% of those games).

The Aggies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blazers' implied win probability is 96.2%.

UAB Stats Leaders

On the ground, Dewayne McBride had 19 touchdowns and 1,710 yards (131.5 per game) last year.

On the ground, Jermaine Brown Jr. scored eight touchdowns and picked up 948 yards (72.9 per game).

In 13 games a season ago, Dylan Hopkins threw for 1,920 yards (147.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

Also, Hopkins ran for 116 yards and two TDs.

Trea Shropshire had 41 receptions for 923 yards (71.0 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Noah Wilder helped lead the way with 82 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games.

On defense in 2022, Jaylen Key had 48 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions in 13 games played.

Tyler Taylor collected one interception to go with 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Grayson Cash had three interceptions in addition to 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

