Orlando Arcia vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .280.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 65th in slugging.
- Arcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 110 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (14.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 35 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.289
|AVG
|.272
|.352
|OBP
|.321
|.454
|SLG
|.441
|16
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|23
|43/17
|K/BB
|36/14
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.56 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.381 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th.
