Marcell Ozuna vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks while batting .267.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers during his last outings.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 69.3% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.
- In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (22.8%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Ozuna has an RBI in 42 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this season (50 of 114), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.294
|AVG
|.239
|.370
|OBP
|.306
|.607
|SLG
|.443
|30
|XBH
|19
|18
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|33
|51/26
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
