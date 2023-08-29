Eddie Rosario vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks while batting .262.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (28.9%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.281
|AVG
|.242
|.319
|OBP
|.311
|.557
|SLG
|.410
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|21
|55/12
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.92 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
