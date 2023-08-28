Monday, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom has three doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .280.

Grissom has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (22.7%).

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Grissom has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .333 AVG .231 .333 OBP .295 .444 SLG .256 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

