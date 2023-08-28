How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, August 28
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Udinese and Salernitana hit the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A schedule on Monday.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Monday's Serie A action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Salernitana vs Udinese
Udinese (0-0-1) makes the trip to match up with Salernitana (0-1-0) at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (+150)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+180)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan (1-0-0) journeys to play Cagliari (0-1-0) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-230)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+500)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.