On Monday, Michael Harris II (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .283 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 70 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (9.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .305 AVG .264 .346 OBP .313 .494 SLG .413 19 XBH 17 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 41/15 8 SB 11

Rockies Pitching Rankings