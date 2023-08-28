Kevin Pillar returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesAugust 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has picked up a hit in 25 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored in 18 of 61 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .177 AVG .256 .215 OBP .279 .339 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 11 18/3 K/BB 20/3 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings