The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 66th in slugging.

Arcia has had a hit in 67 of 106 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (14.2%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 33 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (41 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .289 AVG .261 .352 OBP .311 .454 SLG .428 16 XBH 16 8 HR 7 29 RBI 20 43/17 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings