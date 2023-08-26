On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.
  • Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this season (97 of 127), with more than one hit 55 times (43.3%).
  • Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 26 of them (20.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Acuna has had an RBI in 49 games this season (38.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 63.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 21.3%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 60
.336 AVG .332
.431 OBP .405
.577 SLG .563
32 XBH 29
14 HR 14
37 RBI 37
39/42 K/BB 33/26
29 SB 29

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without giving up a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
