Jacksonville State vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTEP Miners (0-0) visit the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Miners are favored by just 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.
Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1)
|53.5
|-115
|-105
|DraftKings
|UTEP (-1)
|53
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|UTEP (-1)
|54
|-110
|-110
|Tipico
|UTEP (-1)
|-
|-
|-
Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Gamecocks were an underdog by 1 point or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- UTEP went 5-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Miners covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more last season (in five opportunities).
