The UTEP Miners (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

UTEP ranked 74th in total offense (377.6 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (351.2 yards allowed per game) last year. On the offensive side of the ball, Jacksonville State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by compiling 36.2 points per game. It ranked 37th on defense (22.9 points allowed per game).

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Key Statistics (2022)

Jacksonville State UTEP 423.6 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.6 (87th) 436.8 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (23rd) 251 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.2 (55th) 172.6 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.4 (93rd) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zion Webb completed 55.2% of his passes to throw for 1,737 and 10 touchdowns last season. Webb also contributed with his legs, tallying 13 touchdowns on 58.6 yards per game.

Anwar Lewis racked up eight rushing touchdowns on 74.5 yards per game last season.

Sterling Galban averaged 39.4 receiving yards and racked up three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Sean Brown averaged 30.1 receiving yards on 1.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 248 receiving yards (22.5 ypg) last season.

UTEP Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Gavin Hardison had 1,976 passing yards (164.7 per game), a 52.5% completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Ronald Awatt churned out 734 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and two touchdowns last year.

Deion Hankins ran for 701 yards on 140 carries (58.4 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Tyrin Smith reeled in 72 catches for 947 yards (78.9 per game) while being targeted 127 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Reynaldo Flores amassed 539 yards on 49 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 87 times, and averaged 44.9 receiving yards per game.

Kelly Akharaiyi grabbed 21 passes on 49 targets for 275 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.9 receiving yards per game.

