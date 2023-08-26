When the Atlanta Braves (83-44) and San Francisco Giants (66-62) meet at Oracle Park on Saturday, August 26, Max Fried will get the ball for the Braves, while the Giants will send Ryan Walker to the hill. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set in this contest.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.14 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 75, or 65.8%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 43-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (70.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have come away with 26 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 3-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-6.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

