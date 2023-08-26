The Atlanta Braves versus San Francisco Giants game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Marcell Ozuna and Wilmer Flores.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 241 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, collecting 480 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (734 total runs).

The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.266).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Fried is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Fried is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his nine outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías

