Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .857 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 60th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .625 with three homers.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (32 of 111), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|51
|.281
|AVG
|.243
|.319
|OBP
|.304
|.557
|SLG
|.414
|25
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|20
|55/12
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
