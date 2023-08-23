On Wednesday, Matt Olson (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (125) this season while batting .266 with 66 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 83 of 125 games this year (66.4%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (27.2%).

In 28.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 58 games this season (46.4%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (22.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 72 of 125 games this season, and more than once 22 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .272 AVG .260 .379 OBP .376 .619 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 69/41 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings