Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on August 23, 2023
Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Morton Stats
- The Braves' Charlie Morton (12-10) will make his 25th start of the season.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- The 39-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 21st, 1.433 WHIP ranks 54th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|4.1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 167 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 58 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.419/.569 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .266/.377/.594 slash line so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 13 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 50 walks and 95 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .224/.325/.531 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 120 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.336/.470 so far this year.
- Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 19
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
