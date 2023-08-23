Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (81-44) and the New York Mets (59-68) facing off at Truist Park (on August 23) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (12-10) versus the Mets and Jose Quintana (1-4).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 112 times and won 73, or 65.2%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 32 of its 45 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

No team has scored more than the 722 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule