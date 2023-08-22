Matt Olson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .268 this season with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- In 66.9% of his 124 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 36 games this season, he has gone deep (29.0%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (46.8%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 72 of 124 games this season, and more than once 22 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.277
|AVG
|.260
|.384
|OBP
|.376
|.630
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|67/41
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.53 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
