Take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Dream (16-16), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Dream prepare for their matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Dream enter this matchup after a 78-67 victory against the Sky on Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rhyne Howard Out Face 17.5 4.6 3.2 Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is the Dream's top rebounder (6.9 per game), and she posts 14.3 points and 1.9 assists.

The Dream get 4.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Monique Billings.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -15.5 168.5

