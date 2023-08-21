Orlando Arcia -- .081 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .278 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

In 64.4% of his 101 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (32 of 101), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .290 AVG .264 .347 OBP .317 .462 SLG .420 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 41/14 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

