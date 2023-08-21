Monday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (80-43) taking on the New York Mets (58-67) at 7:20 PM (on August 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (3-7, 5.45 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 72 out of the 110 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 24 of its 34 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (715) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule