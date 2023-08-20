Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .287 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- In 66 of 100 games this season (66.0%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 25 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.319
|AVG
|.261
|.362
|OBP
|.314
|.519
|SLG
|.399
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|17
|32/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Junis (3-3) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
