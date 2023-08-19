The Premier League schedule on Saturday is not one to miss. The matchups include AFC Bournemouth playing Liverpool FC at Anfield.

Live coverage of all Premier League action on Saturday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Liverpool FC vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth (0-1-0) is on the road to play Liverpool FC (0-1-0) at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-425)

Liverpool FC (-425) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+1100)

AFC Bournemouth (+1100) Draw: (+600)

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0-0) journeys to play Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0-1) at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-110)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-110) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+290)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+290) Draw: (+280)

Watch Fulham vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC (0-1-0) makes the trip to play Fulham (1-0-0) at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (+160)

Brentford FC (+160) Underdog: Fulham (+175)

Fulham (+175) Draw: (+235)

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Manchester United (1-0-0) journeys to face Tottenham Hotspur (0-1-0) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Manchester United (+140)

Manchester United (+140) Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+180)

Tottenham Hotspur (+180) Draw: (+280)

Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United (1-0-0) travels to play Manchester City (1-0-0) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Universo, USA Network, and Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-145)

Manchester City (-145) Underdog: Newcastle United (+380)

Newcastle United (+380) Draw: (+310)

