Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 64 of 99 games this season (64.6%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (27.3%).
- He has homered in 13 games this season (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has an RBI in 30 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.296
|AVG
|.264
|.354
|OBP
|.317
|.458
|SLG
|.420
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|39/14
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Webb will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 8 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 17th, 1.080 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.
