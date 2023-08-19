Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .229.
- Lopez has had a hit in 27 of 64 games this year (42.2%), including multiple hits nine times (14.1%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Lopez has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.186
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.271
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.42), 10th in WHIP (1.080), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.