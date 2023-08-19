Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 19, 2023
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wilmer Flores are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants meet at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 162 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 55 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .334/.420/.569 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 108 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .271/.381/.608 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 85 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI.
- He has a .299/.357/.535 slash line so far this year.
- Flores has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
