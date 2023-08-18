Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .232 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks.
- In 27 of 63 games this season (42.9%) Lopez has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 11 games this season (17.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.9%.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.260
|.273
|OBP
|.311
|.273
|SLG
|.354
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|12
|3/0
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-4) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.373), and 41st in K/9 (8.1).
