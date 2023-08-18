Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .283 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 65 of 98 games this year (66.3%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 24 games this season (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.311
|AVG
|.261
|.358
|OBP
|.314
|.503
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
