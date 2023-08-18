Lauren Davis 2023 Tennis in the Land Odds
After exiting in the qualification round 1 of the Western & Southern Open in her previous tournament (losing to Ann Li), Lauren Davis will open the Tennis in the Land versus Sloane Stephens (in the round of 32). Davis is +4000 to win at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Davis at the 2023 Tennis in the Land
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: August 18-26
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Davis' Next Match
In the round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, on Monday, August 21 (at 10:00 AM ET), Davis will play Stephens.
Davis Stats
- In her most recent match, Davis lost 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 against Li in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Davis has won one title, and her overall record is 26-20.
- Davis is 20-12 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.
- In her 46 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Davis has averaged 21.8 games.
- Davis, in 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.8 games per match and won 52.1% of them.
- Davis, over the past 12 months, has won 62.1% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
- Davis has claimed 65.4% of her service games on hard courts and 33.8% of her return games over the past year.
