The Atlanta Dream's (15-16) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Friday, August 18 matchup with the Chicago Sky (12-18) at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream are coming off of an 86-65 loss to the Aces in their last outing on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.6 2.3 2.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard posts 17.5 points and 3.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Allisha Gray leads her squad in assists per game (3.3), and also averages 17.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. She is also averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Nia Coffey posts 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in WNBA).

Monique Billings is averaging 4.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Dream vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -2.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.