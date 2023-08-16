Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .285 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 66.0% of his games this year (64 of 97), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.9% of his games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .306 AVG .264 .362 OBP .317 .474 SLG .420 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 18 38/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

