Michael Harris II and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees and Randy Vasquez on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 65 of 97 games this season (67.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (24.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 53 .320 AVG .261 .366 OBP .314 .517 SLG .399 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 19 RBI 17 28/9 K/BB 39/15 7 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings