Eddie Rosario vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 28 games this season (26.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (36.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.251
|AVG
|.243
|.288
|OBP
|.304
|.497
|SLG
|.414
|21
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|20
|53/10
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
