Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (76-42) versus the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 15.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (8-4) for the Braves and Luis Severino (2-7) for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 68 out of the 105 games, or 64.8%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 22-9, a 71% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 695 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).

Braves Schedule