Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .267 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.243
|AVG
|.282
|.333
|OBP
|.325
|.500
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|13/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
