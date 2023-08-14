Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 14 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Mets.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .229 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 26 of 60 games this season (43.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Lopez has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (16.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.0%).
- In 26.7% of his games this year (16 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.186
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.311
|.271
|SLG
|.354
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|12
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt (8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
