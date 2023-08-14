Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Monday at Truist Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 227 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, collecting 450 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-leading .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (684 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Fried has registered two quality starts this season.

Fried enters the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried -

