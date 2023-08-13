In the final of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Sunday, Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 8) meets Alex de Minaur (No. 18).

With -250 odds, Sinner is the favorite against de Minaur for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +200.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, August 13

Sunday, August 13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Jannik Sinner vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Alex de Minaur -250 Odds to Win Match +200 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Jannik Sinner vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Sinner took down Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4.

de Minaur will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals on Saturday.

Sinner has played 24.6 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 43 matches on hard courts over the past year, Sinner has played an average of 24.0 games (20.2 in best-of-three matches).

de Minaur has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.1% of those games.

Through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, de Minaur has averaged 23.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.7% of those games.

Sinner and de Minaur have met three times dating back to 2015, and Sinner has a 3-0 advantage, including a 6-4, 6-1 victory in their most recent meeting on May 4, 2022 at the Mutua Madrid Open.

In eight total sets against one another, Sinner has taken seven, while de Minaur has claimed one.

Sinner has bettered de Minaur in 49 of 79 total games between them, good for a 62.0% win rate.

Sinner and de Minaur have matched up three times, averaging 26.3 games and 2.7 sets per match.

