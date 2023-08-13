A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (15-14), one game after piling up 40 points in a 113-89 win over the Mystics, on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Dream vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-14.0)

Las Vegas (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Dream vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta is 14-13-0 against the spread this season.

There have been 12 Atlanta games (out of 28) that went over the total this year.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are fifth in the league in points scored (83.1 per game) and ninth in points conceded (84.1).

On the glass, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.3 per game). But it is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.1 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Dream are third-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.4 per game). And they are ranked sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

In 2023, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Defensively, the Dream are fourth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4. They are third-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.0%.

In 2023, Atlanta has attempted 71.0% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.3% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 23.7% have been 3-pointers.

