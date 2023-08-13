On Sunday, Austin Riley (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .282 with 23 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 41 walks.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

In 70.7% of his 116 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (26 of 116), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.7% of his games this year, Riley has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (18.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this season (53.4%), including 18 games with multiple runs (15.5%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .311 AVG .256 .371 OBP .315 .577 SLG .463 30 XBH 22 14 HR 14 38 RBI 39 57/21 K/BB 62/20 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings