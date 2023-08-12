The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.354 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .266 with 21 doubles, four triples, 27 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Albies is batting .360 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

Albies has picked up a hit in 68.7% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (21.7%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.9% of his games this season (47 of 115), with more than one RBI 25 times (21.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 53.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .241 AVG .290 .299 OBP .345 .450 SLG .567 22 XBH 30 10 HR 17 38 RBI 50 40/17 K/BB 42/17 2 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings