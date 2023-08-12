Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to get to Jose Quintana when he starts for the New York Mets on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 224 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .505 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (672 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.287).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-4) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 211 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Strider heads into the game with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider will try to secure his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb

